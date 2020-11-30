iAfrica

Nigerians in Disbelief after Horrific Attack

15 mins ago 1 min read

At least 110 people are feared dead in a weekend attack on farmers in the northeast part of Nigeria blamed on Islamic jihadists that are active in the area. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari issued statement condemning the killings, in which he also said that “the entire country is hurt by these senseless killings.” Buhari said the government had equipped the armed forces with everything needed “to take all necessary steps to protect the country’s population and its territory.” Although, there is no group to have claimed the responsibility for the weekend massacre on Nigerian farmers, such attacks have been carried out in the past by Boko Haram or the Islamic State West Africa Province, which are both active in northeast Nigeria, where Islamic jihadists have killed at least 30,000 people. 

SOURCE: VOA

