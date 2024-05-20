Nigerian Tourism Company Invited to Set Up Shop in Gambia

Landmark Beach is a popular beachside resort in Lagos, Nigeria, belonging to billionaire Paul Onwuanibe. Sometime in April, the Lagos State Government marked the structure for removal as part of its urban renewal project. Since this occurrence, the company has, according to Onwuanibe, received multiple invitations from the Gambian government and three other Nigerian state governments to establish their waterfront leisure hubs on their beach properties. The company is also in talks with Lagos authorities to find an amicable solution.



SOURCE: SEMAFOR