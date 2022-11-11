iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Nigerian Techpreneurs Wanting To Build a New Country

27 seconds ago 1 min read

The bitcoin blockchain has evolved into numerous applications providing multiple opportunities for entrepreneurs not afraid to chart the unknown path.
Nigerian tech entrepreneurs Echeme Emole and Chika Uwazie, raised in the diaspora, are two such coming up with an innovative idea for cryptocurrencies.
Looking to build “a new digital nation” for Africans, they have managed to convince a group of investors to back their idea to the tune of $2.1 million.

“The way to think about it is that it is a country that first starts off as an online community but materializes into a physical one after reaching critical mass. For us, the reason for building a new country is that we are saying, the nation-state experiment has not worked for us collectively as black people and through this [platform], we can build a country that we choose,” begins Emole.

Forbes Africa

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Africa to Lose 64% Of GDP to Climate Change By 2100

2 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa’s R1.5-Trillion Plan for Decarbonising

3 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya to spend $37m on sending troops to DR Congo

4 mins ago
1 min read

After Laying Off 30% of its Workforce, Sendy Receives Funding

6 mins ago
1 min read

Rwandan-based Company on Time’s 2022 Best Inventions List

7 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya and South Africa Eliminate Trade Barriers

11 hours ago
1 min read

Chad’s Main Opposition Figures in Hiding

11 hours ago
1 min read

Uganda’s Public Debt Hit 50% GDP

11 hours ago
1 min read

Ethiopia’s two Year Tigray Conflict: Timeline

11 hours ago
1 min read

Digital Benin Project Reunites Looted Bronzes

11 hours ago
1 min read

Fear Engulf’s Uganda’s Ebola Epicentre

11 hours ago
1 min read

Confederation of African Football Supports Fifa’s Call for Unity

11 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Nigerian Techpreneurs Wanting To Build a New Country

27 seconds ago
1 min read

Africa to Lose 64% Of GDP to Climate Change By 2100

2 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa’s R1.5-Trillion Plan for Decarbonising

3 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya to spend $37m on sending troops to DR Congo

4 mins ago

Share