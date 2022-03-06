iAfrica

Nigerian Storyteller Tosinger is Bringing Africans Back to Their Roots 

Tosin Taiwo is a Nigerian artist, singer and storyteller, and her latest project is meant to educate the world about strong African women. Tosinger, as she is otherwise known, has created a performance piece called #We3Queens, in which she portrays 3 different African queens, all of whom were renowned for their exceptional leadership. The project centers around Queen Mother Idia of the Benin Kingdom (now Southwest Nigeria), Queen Nzinga of Ndongo and Matamba (now Northern Angola), and Queen Yaa Asantewaa of the Ashanti Tribe (present day Ghana). All three queens are known for the political smarts, unwavering fearlessness and for being legendary soldiers of war.

