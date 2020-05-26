Nigerian Startup Launches Platform to Simplify Sending a Wedding Present

An e-commerce website with a focus on wedding gifts, Wedding Registry helps couples communicate their gift preferences to guests, while guests can easily select and pay for certain items. Founded by Prince Iwendi and Daisy Okwa after they noticed a gap in the market, Wedding Registry is going up against the likes of Jumia and Konga but believes it stands apart due to its focused service delivery. “Uptake was good until the COVID-19 pandemic,” Iwendi said. “Marriages are currently on hold until after the lockdown. We had a couple of weddings in January and February, and have over 40 clients registered so far for 2020.” The startup – which takes a 10 per cent commission on all gifts purchased through its platform – is in the process of raising seed funding to speed adoption once activity resumes again, with Okwa saying it planned to run various marketing campaigns to connect with potential users.
