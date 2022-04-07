iAfrica

Nigerian Startup Frain is Building An Open-source Webhooks Service

3 hours ago 1 min read

Traditionally, developers have to build and maintain these infrastructures in-house and pay the cost forward with engineering time and resources. Frain’s solution, Convoy, allows companies to ship APIs faster and have one less infrastructure component to worry about. Frain started in February 2021, when co-founder and CEO Subomi Oluwalana quit his job as a backend developer at Nigerian fintech Tangerine Life to build APIs for fintech. Alongside co-founder and COO Emmanuel Aina, the team tried to sell APIs to startups for several months, without much success.  While tweaking their solution to be more commercially viable, the team realised that webhooks were a ubiquitous problem faced by most startups looking to build APIs. Webhooks, a core infrastructure component for most API businesses (like Stripe, Twillo or Paystack), are essentially the glue that makes APIs work.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

