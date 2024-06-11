Nigerian Star’s Fatal Boat Accident Prompts Calls for Safety Overhaul in Nollywood

The tragic death of Nigerian actor Junior Pope, real name John Paul Odonwodo, has shaken Nollywood, prompting urgent calls for improved safety measures. The 42-year-old actor drowned in the River Niger after a boat collision, a day after posting a video highlighting the risks actors face. Four others, including film crew members, also perished in the incident. A preliminary investigation revealed multiple safety failures: an uncertified driver, an unregistered boat, and a lack of life jackets, with only one survivor wearing their own. Ruth Kadiri, a fellow actor and friend, recounted a similar near-drowning experience, underscoring the industry’s pervasive safety issues. She advocates for a regulatory safety body on film sets. Fellow actor Chidi Dike noted some improvements but stressed the need for further action. Due to the unfortunate event, Nollywood’s Actors Guild suspended all river filming and demanded better safety standards.



SOURCE: BBC