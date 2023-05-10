Nigerian Senator and Co-accused Sentenced by UK Court

Over the weekend, a Nigerian senator, his wife and a doctor were jailed over an organ harvesting plot involving a young man who was trafficked to the UK for his kidney, Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said in a statement. Senator Ike Ekweremadu, his wife Beatrice and Dr. Obinna Obeta were sentenced at the UK’s Central Criminal Court, known as the Old Bailey, to nine years and eight months, four years and six months, and 10 years in prison respectively in the first conviction of its kind under Britain’s modern slavery laws. The three were found guilty in March of trafficking a 21-year-old street trader to the UK to provide a kidney for the Ekweremadus’ daughter Sonia, who according to the CPS statement suffers from deteriorating kidneys and needs regular dialysis. Ekweremadu was a former deputy senate president in Nigeria for 12 years and his case elicited sympathy in Nigeria where some saw him and his wife as victims of circumstance who were desperate to help their sick daughter. Some of the country’s political class wrote to the UK court appealing for leniency ahead of his sentencing, including Nigeria’s former President Olusegun Obasanjo.
SOURCE: CNN
More Stories
Rapid Urbanisation in Africa is Worsening Air Pollution Levels
Two-thirds of the Egyptian Population are Struggling
DRC Crisis Hits Women the Most
Zimbabwe’s Gold-backed Digital Tokens Launched
Africa’s Biggest Mobile Operator Feels Brunt of Sudan Crisis
Somali Refugee Camp is no Place for Women
Learners Take Gambia to Court
Ivorian App Puts Artisans at your Fingertips
Kenyan Investigators Start a New Round of Exhumations of Victims of a Doomsday Cult
Continued Instability in Sudan could Exacerbate an already Serious Humanitarian Situation
A Victory for Zimbabwean Activist
DRC Observes a Day of National Mourning for Flood Victims