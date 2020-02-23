Sun. Feb 23rd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Nigerian Migrants in Sicily Are Building a Budding Afrobeats Scene from Scratch

11 mins ago 1 min read

Thanks to African migrants, a formerly derelict neighborhood of Palermo has experienced revitalization and a brand new beat.  With an influx of Nigerian musicians, the Sicilian capital is becoming the Southern European capital for the world-conquering Afrobeats scene. Social media has given a platform to musicians who can reach a wide audience without institutional support. Artists like RayJeezy, Brenex Baba and Thug Money who are based in Palermo want their music videos will gain traction internationally. Although other cities in Italy are known to be less welcoming to Africans, Palermo is home one of the most pro-migrant mayors in Europe, who has defied multiple governments to maintain a sanctuary city.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

More Stories

1 min read

Counterspace Designs Serpentine Pavilion with Recycled Bricks

3 mins ago
1 min read

‘You Have the Right to Culture with a Capital C’: Africa’s Growing Collecting Class Shifts Focus to Home

8 mins ago
1 min read

A Kenyan Painter Casts a Critical Eye on China’s Role in Africa

13 mins ago
1 min read

‘Take Africa Out of It and There’s No Music for Y’all,’ Angelique Kidjo on Success, ‘World Music’ & Championing New African Talent

19 mins ago
1 min read

The Impact of South Africa’s Blackouts

2 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Facing a Serious Lead Poisoning Problem

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Counterspace Designs Serpentine Pavilion with Recycled Bricks

3 mins ago
1 min read

‘You Have the Right to Culture with a Capital C’: Africa’s Growing Collecting Class Shifts Focus to Home

8 mins ago
1 min read

Nigerian Migrants in Sicily Are Building a Budding Afrobeats Scene from Scratch

11 mins ago
1 min read

A Kenyan Painter Casts a Critical Eye on China’s Role in Africa

13 mins ago