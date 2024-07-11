Nigerian Lawmakers Call for Probe of Samoa Agreement

The Nigerian parliament has called for an investigation into the Samoa Agreement, a pact the Nigerian government signed with the European Union, following concerns that some clauses could promote same-sex relationships. The government has since denied these claims and promised action against news organizations propagating them. Despite the denials, majority of the lawmakers voted for the probe, with some of them also calling for its suspension. One of the agreement’s most vocal critics, House member Aliyu Madaki, argues that the term “gender equality” in the agreement is ambiguous and could be interpreted to mean the inclusion of members of the LGBTQ community. He called for the agreement to be clearer on clauses that promote gender equality. The agreement, signed on June 28, aims to strengthen democratic norms, human rights, economic growth, and tackle issues like climate change.

SOURCE: VOA