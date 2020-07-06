Nigerian Influencer Appears in US Court for Fraud

Share with your network!

A Nigerian man nicknamed “Ray Hushpuppi” who flaunted his Rolls Royces, fancy watches and designer clothing on Instagram faces money laundering conspiracy charges in the United States, according to the Department of Justice. A Nigerian social media star has appeared in court in the US charged with running a global fraud operation, including targeting a Premier League football club, a bank and a US law firm. Prosecutors allege Abbas is one of the leaders of a global network that uses computer intrusions, business email compromise (BEC) schemes and money laundering capers to steal hundreds of millions of dollars. A BEC scheme often involves a hacker who redirects communications of a business email account to others in an attempt to lure them into making a wire transfer. According to the Dubai Police Facebook page, Abbas and 11 other people were arrested during raids in which authorities seized nearly $41 million, 13 luxury cars worth $6.8 million and phone and computer evidence containing more than 100,000 fraud files and the addresses of nearly 2 million possible victims.

SOURCE: CNN

Share with your network!