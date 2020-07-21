Nigerian Fashion Label’s Latest Line a Win for Frontline Workers

Share with your network!

Folake Akindele Coker founded Tiffany Amber in 1998, and it’s now considered one of Nigeria’s most influential fashion and lifestyle brands. In early March, the number of colorful prints and couture runway garments that normally littered the factory floor dissipated, and the company’s sewing machines began stitching hospital scrubs, gowns, stretcher sheets and non-medical face masks. Less than a month after the pandemic reached Africa, Tiffany Amber’s entire factory refocused to produce personal protective equipment (PPE), something Coker notes took immense pressure to turn around. This pivot has been a trend in the private sector worldwide, as companies around the globe have switched gears to supply the growing demand for PPE. By early June, she notes, the fashion label had made approximately 500,000 cloth masks, 20,000 sets of sheets and pillowcases, 10,000 scrubs, 15,000 patient gowns and close to 5,000 surgical gowns. In Tiffany Amber’s case, shifting to PPE production has had an unlikely silver lining: job creation. Since March, Coker says her company has actually managed to grow from 100 employees to a staff of 300.



SOURCE: CNN

