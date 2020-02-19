Nigerian Environmentalist Immortalised

“Battle Bus” was a sculpture made by Sokari Douglas Camp in memory of Nigerian environmentalist Ken Saro-Wiwa who was controversially executed in 1995. The sculpture was seized and impounded by Nigerian port authorities in 2015, when the art work was shipped to Nigeria as a memorial to Ken Saro-Wiwa and the eight other activists killed with him.
SOURCE: BBC
