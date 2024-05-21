Nigerian Court Denies Separatist Leader’s Bail Request for the Second Time

A Nigerian court has once again denied bail to Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Speaking on Kanu’s bail request, the presiding judge Binta Nyako stated that she could not, in good faith, grant Kanu bail because he had once the opportunity in 2017, when he jumped bail and left the country. The judge also denied his application to be placed on house arrest or moved to prison from the custody of the Department of State Security Services (DSS). Kanu, who has been behind bars since 2021, faces charges of terrorism, treason, and other serious offenses related to his separatist activities. The court’s decision has sparked mixed reactions, with supporters expressing disappointment and critics arguing it upholds justice and national security. Kanu’s continued detention remains a contentious issue, however, and it highlights the tensions surrounding the Biafran independence movement and Nigeria’s efforts to maintain unity.



SOURCE: PREMIUM TIMES NIGERIA