Nigerian Counterfeit Checker Heads to Afghanistan

Nigerian anti-counterfeiting startup Chekkit has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health to help tackle the problem of counterfeit medications in the country using its blockchain-based system. Formed at the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology in Accra, Ghana, Chekkit has built a platform that tracks product movement and the parties involved in the transfer of products from warehouse to distributor, and on to the final consumer. Essentially, Chekkit is an anti-counterfeiting, asset tracking and consumer feedback analytics tool. It produces tamper-proof unique ID labels, either as QR codes or numeric codes, which can be placed on premium packaged food and beverage products for supply chain and consumer feedback tracking. The startup’s Afghan pilot can be traced back to a partnership agreed with blockchain ecosystem Fantom after Chekkit was a strong performer at a challenge run by the company at the AfricArena event in Cape Town last year. Chekkit’s solution is deployed on Fantom’s DAG network, and Fantom, which was already in discussions with the Afghan government, is a co-signatory on the MoU.
SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA
More Stories
Sarkodie Appointed Ambassador of the Pan African Heritage World Museum
Panic Sets In as Floods Damage Swathes of Sudan
Are Ugandan Parties Ready for Digital Campaigning?
Harsh Lockdowns May have Opened a Can of Worms
Kenyan Inventor Solves the Issue of Disposing of PPE Waste
These Humanitarians Haven’t Let the Pandemic Dim their Efforts in Africa
Citizens Demand the Protection of DRC Doctor
Kagame Sets the Record Straight on Latest Arrest
Beauty Chain Faces the Wrath of South Africans Over Racist Ad Campaign
Preparing for the “African Disneyland”
Creating a Southern African Travel Bubble
Horseback Riding in the Okavango Delta