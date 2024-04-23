Nigerian Chess Icon Sets New Record for Longest Chess Marathon

Tunde Onakoya, a Nigerian chess icon and child education advocate, has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon. To achieve the feat, Onakoya played against Shawn Martinez, a US chess champion, for a duration of 60 hours beating the previous record of 56 hours, 9 minutes and 58 seconds by well over one hour. Beyond setting a new record, Onakoya hopes to raise $1 million for charity which he plans to use for the education of children across Africa. While the Guinness World Record hasn’t confirmed Onakoya’s record, his attempt has won him plaudits from all and sundry, including Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

SOURCE: CNN