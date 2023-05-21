Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey Cooks for 100 Hours in World Record Attempt                    

Hilda Effiong Bassey loves Nigerian cuisine, and she thinks the world should too. To draw attention to its wonders, she decided to embark on a 100 hour marathon of cooking with a goal of setting a new world record. The chef, known on social media as Hilda Baci, started cooking on Thursday and continued until Monday – creating more than 55 recipes and over 100 meals designed to showcase the best of Nigerian cuisine in the marathon kitchen session. The record to beat – 87 hours and 45 minutes – was set in 2019 by Indian chef Lata Tondon who posted a message of support to Bassey during her attempt. Celebrities including musician Tiwa Savage and local politicians visited Bassey during the cooking challenge.
