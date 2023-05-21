iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey Cooks for 100 Hours in World Record Attempt                    

12 hours ago 1 min read

Hilda Effiong Bassey loves Nigerian cuisine, and she thinks the world should too. To draw attention to its wonders, she decided to embark on a 100 hour marathon of cooking with a goal of setting a new world record. The chef, known on social media as Hilda Baci, started cooking on Thursday and continued until Monday – creating more than 55 recipes and over 100 meals designed to showcase the best of Nigerian cuisine in the marathon kitchen session. The record to beat – 87 hours and 45 minutes – was set in 2019 by Indian chef Lata Tondon who posted a message of support to Bassey during her attempt. Celebrities including musician Tiwa Savage and local politicians visited Bassey during the cooking challenge.

CNN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Think Mauritius is Only for the ‘Fly and Flop’ on the Beach? Think Again

18 mins ago
1 min read

Filmmaker Katy Léna N’diaye on the Currency of Heritage     

12 hours ago
1 min read

Abreham Brioschi: Rising Talent           

12 hours ago
1 min read

Venice Exhibition Restores African Architects to the Story of Tropical Modernism

12 hours ago
1 min read

In Cape Verde, Birthplace of Morna, Ideas and Music Collide                                                          

12 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Media and Entertainment Flourishing with the Help of African Content Creators

12 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Travel Indaba  

12 hours ago
1 min read

Sal, Cape Verde is another Affordable Island Destination 

12 hours ago
1 min read

Make the Most of your Visit to South Africa with these Top Planning and Preparation Tips

12 hours ago
1 min read

The Biggest Issue on Every African Finance Ministers’ Mind at the Spring Meetings was the Risk of a Debt Crisis in the Region

3 days ago
1 min read

Standard Bank’s Sim Tshabalala Gets Behind AfCFTA To Drive Cross-border Growth In Africa

3 days ago
1 min read

IDB Invest Eyes Rare Risk-Transfer Bond Deal Pioneered in Africa

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Think Mauritius is Only for the ‘Fly and Flop’ on the Beach? Think Again

18 mins ago
1 min read

Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey Cooks for 100 Hours in World Record Attempt                    

12 hours ago
1 min read

Filmmaker Katy Léna N’diaye on the Currency of Heritage     

12 hours ago
1 min read

Abreham Brioschi: Rising Talent           

12 hours ago

Share