Nigerian Boy Joins Team McLaren

6 hours ago 1 min read

McLaren Racing has signed a long-term agreement with 13-year-old Ugo Ugochukwu, a promising karting champion from the United States. Ugochukwu has already claimed several titles in the US and Europe and was recently crowned FIA European karting champion. Ugochukwu is the son of Italian fashion designer Luca Orlandi and Nigerian model Oluchi Onweagba. His deal with McLaren, which was announced on Monday, provides the team with an option on Ugochukwu’s services in the future while also supporting his development through motorsport’s junior ranks. McLaren has a history of signing future Formula One stars from a young age. Lewis Hamilton, Kevin Magnussen, Lando Norris and Stoffel Vandoorne have all progressed through the team’s young driver program to star in F1.

SOURCE: CNN

