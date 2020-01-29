Nigerian Artisan Lays Foundation for Other Women

Life got tough for Jane Ifeoma when she lost her seven children so she decided to pick up bricklaying. In Nigeria it’s an occupation predominantly done by men. Jane, who hails from Enugu state in Nigeria, says the proceeds from the mason job has helped her start building her own house, buy a motorcycle and provide for her extended family.
SOURCE: BBC
