Nigerian App Creates Explores Farm to Table Produce

16 seconds ago 1 min read

Nigerian agri-tech startup Agriple is connecting farmers to buyers via an online platform that improves market access, shortens the farm-to-table time, and cuts food waste. Launched in August 2019, Agriple has built a web application that allows farmers to upload pictures of their farm produce along with prices, and sell to buyers in any part of the country. “Ours is a farm-to-table service that delivers cheaper and traceable farm produce to businesses and homes. Agriple is bringing down the barriers placed on the sale of farm produce by physical locations, expanding the farmers’ market access significantly, and cutting post-harvest loss and food waste,” co-founder Vincent Okeke told Disrupt Africa. Since launch the platform has helped its farmers sell over 60,000 kilogrammes of farm produce, worth about US$35,000 in sales. Agriple has about 300 farmers registered on the platform, and has access to thousands more through partners. The company has taken on about US$10,000 in debt and equity funding so far, but is seeking more significant investment to help it scale. It did, however, recently secure its first franchise agreement with a partner last week.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

