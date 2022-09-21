iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Nigerian Agency Makes Biggest Seizure of Cocaine in the Country’s History

4 hours ago 1 min read

Some 1.8 tons of cocaine estimated to be worth more than $278m were discovered in a warehouse in the Ikorodu area, north-east of the commercial hub, Lagos. The drugs were stored in 10 travel bags and 13 drums, said the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). Four Nigerian men aged 69, 65, and two 53-year-olds were arrested in different parts of Lagos. A foreign national was also detained, in what the agency said was a “well coordinated and intelligence led operation” conducted over two days. NDLEA says the men were planning to sell the drugs to buyers in Europe, Asia and other parts of the world.The agency’s head, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), praised his officers, who worked with their US counterparts in the operation.

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Movie about a Malawian Farmer and her Efforts to Change Minds in her Village and in the US

3 hours ago
1 min read

DRC’s Urban Regeneration

3 hours ago
1 min read

A New Bespoke 21-day African Luxury Itinerary

4 hours ago
1 min read

Cameroonian Women Want a Seat at the Peace Table

4 hours ago
1 min read

Maputo and IMF Reach Economic Deal

4 hours ago
1 min read

Rehabilitating a Derailed African Rail Project

4 hours ago
1 min read

Egypt’s Tourism has Taken a Knock

4 hours ago
1 min read

What Does The African Continental Free Trade Agreement Hold For Women?

4 hours ago
1 min read

Uganda Declares an Outbreak of Ebola

4 hours ago
1 min read

A Focus on Some of Africa’s Oldest Hotels

2 days ago
1 min read

The Gambia Works to Change its Reputation as a Sex Tourism Destination

2 days ago
1 min read

Experience the Best of Kenya on these Fantastic Road Trip Adventures

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Movie about a Malawian Farmer and her Efforts to Change Minds in her Village and in the US

3 hours ago
1 min read

DRC’s Urban Regeneration

3 hours ago
1 min read

A New Bespoke 21-day African Luxury Itinerary

4 hours ago
1 min read

Cameroonian Women Want a Seat at the Peace Table

4 hours ago

Share