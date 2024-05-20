Nigeria Will Cease Petrol Imports from June, Claims Dangote

Nigeria’s billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote announced that the country will no longer need to import petrol starting next month. The milestone is attributed to the Dangote Refinery, which is set to begin operations soon. This development is expected to save Nigeria billions of dollars in foreign exchange, create jobs, and boost the local economy. The refinery, located in Lagos, is one of the largest in the world and signifies a major step towards self-sufficiency in fuel production.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER