Nigeria Tops Ranking of the Richest African Countries 

According to IMF growth projections, this ranking should not experience any upheaval in the years to come. Nigeria, the most populous country on the continent, with more than 200 million inhabitants, will remain Africa’s leading economy for a long time to come. The country should even see its wealth grow and reach a GDP of 915 billion dollars in 2028. It would thus widen the gap with Egypt, the second economic power in Africa. Rankings of the richest countries may vary depending on the criteria used, such as gross domestic product (GDP), per capita income, or other economic indicators. Here is a general list based on GDP in purchasing power parity (PPP) terms for recent years.

