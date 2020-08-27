iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Nigeria to Resume International Flights Into and Out of the Country

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The country suspended all air travel on March 23 to comply with restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. The government says the first four international flights into the country will be arriving in the federal capital, Abuja, and the commercial capital, Lagos, but the origin of the flights have yet to be announced.   Nigeria’s minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika, said the resumption of international flights was justified after no in-flight infections occurred during the restart of domestic flights on July 8.  Sirika said the resumption of flights comes with protocols to assure the progress made in containing the virus is not comprised at airports. Nigeria wants passengers to take a coronavirus test before their departure and pay for a second test on their arrival in the country.  The government warned that any travelers who manage to skip the tests will be put on a travel watch list. The federal government also intends to impose a $3,500 fine on airlines that allow coronavirus patients to board planes.

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The Adventures of A Free-Spirited Writer Who Sparked Curiosity in Algeria

1 hour ago
1 min read

Shock After Lions Maul their South African Owner

2 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Startups Get Covid Lifeline

2 hours ago
1 min read

Tributes Pour in for Reknowned Namibian Scientist

2 hours ago
1 min read

Righting Egypt’s Old Wrongs

2 hours ago
1 min read

Burundi Wants Former Colonisers to Pay $43bn in Reparations for Colonial Rule

2 hours ago
1 min read

A Rally to Free Zimbabwean Journalist

2 hours ago
1 min read

Unanimous Vote to Keep AfDB President at the Helm

2 hours ago
1 min read

Chinese Phones with Malware Sold to Unsuspecting Africans

2 hours ago
1 min read

Cape Verde Announces its Ambassadors to the Olympics

1 day ago
1 min read

Pandemic Forces Villagers Who Conserved to Poach

1 day ago
1 min read

Kigali Formalises its Tech Scene

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Adventures of A Free-Spirited Writer Who Sparked Curiosity in Algeria

1 hour ago
1 min read

Shock After Lions Maul their South African Owner

2 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Startups Get Covid Lifeline

2 hours ago
1 min read

Tributes Pour in for Reknowned Namibian Scientist

2 hours ago