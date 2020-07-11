Sat. Jul 11th, 2020

Nigeria Opens its Skies

8 mins ago 1 min read

Nigeria resumed domestic flights this week after a hiatus of around three months as Africa’s most populous country relaxes restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus. The airports for the capital, Abuja, and commercial hub Lagos reopened for flights. A handful of other airports will open on July 11 and the remainder of airports will resume flights on July 15. Witnesses said passengers waiting to enter the airport in the capital, Abuja, used markings on the floor to observe social distancing and some used newly installed handwashing facilities outside the building. Only a relatively small number of people were waiting to travel. Other safety measures in place included airport workers taking the temperature of passengers and spraying bags with decontamination fluids.

SOURCE: SKIFT

