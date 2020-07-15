Wed. Jul 15th, 2020

Nigeria Mourns the Tragic Loss of First Female Combat Helicopter Pilot

14 mins ago

Tributes have poured in after Tolulope Arotile, 24, died of head injuries sustained after a former school friend accidentally reversed into her while she was trying to greet her, the country’s air force said in a statement. President Muhammadu Buhari said he received the news with “deep pain” and sent condolences to her family and colleagues, his aide said in a statement. Buhari recalled he had witnessed Arotile skills in flying combat helicopters and saluted her contributions to the nation’s battle against terrorism and armed banditry attacks. “The President salutes Arotile’s bravery in the field to protect the country from onslaught of bandits and terrorists, assuring that her memory will be indelible, and her efforts remembered,” the statement read.
 
SOURCE: CNN

