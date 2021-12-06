Nigeria: Is Buju Ready for the Biggest Stage as Afrobeats Takes Off?

The Afrobeats genre has evolved into a global sensation thanks to Nigerian pioneers such as 2Baba and P Square, who paved the way for the huge success of artists like Tiwa Savage, Davido, and Wizkid. As the new crop of artists begins to emerge, a name on everyone’s lips is Buju. An acronym for Beauty Underneath Just Understood, the artist attracted the attention of Burna Boy, who signed him to his label and set his career soaring. To launch his career as Burna’s de facto protégé, the label put out ‘Lenu Remix’ shortly after. The song was a major success, achieving top billing rotation on Nigerian radio and the biggest African streaming playlists.

