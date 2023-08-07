Lagos, the country’s entertainment and business capital, is where they’re best developed, and where you’ll find a fine collection of private beach clubs and resorts, most open every day of the week. In the Niger Delta region, most of the beaches have a community ring to them, and entry is almost always free. With few recreation options, they are where locals go to unwind and socialize – and more so at Easter and Christmas holidays.
Nigeria has a Long Stretch of Beaches to Lounge In
- AFRICA TOP 10
- 1 min read