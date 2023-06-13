Nigeria Continues to Grapple with the Concept of a Proposed National Carrier

In July 2018, Nigeria embarked on a journey to penetrate the global aviation market, with the unveiling of the nation’s proposed national carrier. Five years later, the proposed national carrier landed at Abuja Airport, evoking a range of emotions among Nigerians. But it was borrowed from Ethiopian Airlines and rebranded as Nigeria’s. One would wonder why a country like Nigeria, with its dwindling resource, need a national carrier when it has survived without one for years. However, there are compelling reasons to consider. First, a national airline catalyzes economic growth and development. Moreover, the establishment of a national carrier allows countries to retain revenue that would otherwise be lost to foreign operations. Nigeria for instance, loses about $ 2.3 billion on annual capital flights to foreign airlines. Also important is the fact that a national carrier helps facilitate the repatriation of citizens during crises, ensuring their safe return home.
SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA
More Stories
Brazen Attack at DRC Camp Just 5km From a UN Base
UN’s Africa Group ‘Not Prepared to Participate’ with Dragos Viorel Tigau
Here’s Why Animal Farm has been Translated into Shona
A Once Profitable Practice has been Affected by Modernity
From Amapiano Tunes to Burna Boy: Here’s Everything That Went Down at Afro Nation Miami
Who Owns the Benin Bronzes? The Answer Just Got More Complicated
This Chef Visited 48 African Countries to Create a new ‘Afro-Fusion’ Cuisine
From a Galaxy Far, Far Away to Cape Town: Star Wars Reimagined
Counteract: Francis Kéré’s Unconventional Take on West African Architecture at the Biennale
Botswana’s Ongoing Allure as an Exceptional Safari Destination
Latest Edition of Cameroon Fashion Design Looks through Africa’s Sartorial History
No Matter your Fitness Level, You’ll be able to Enjoy the Magic of Trekking in Namibia