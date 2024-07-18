Nigeria Can Reduce Maternal Deaths by Improving Travel Time for Pregnant Women

Nigeria accounts for 28% of the 280,000 maternal deaths and 10% of the two million annual stillbirths globally. Most of these maternal deaths occur in the nation’s urban areas, especially in the southern part of the country, due to poor road infrastructure, traffic congestion, and informal settlements. The same is true for stillbirths, with research showing that 82.5% of them occur in urban areas. In a recent study, maternal experts used Google Maps to calculate travel times to obstetric care in Nigeria’s 15 most populous cities. They found that over 50% of maternal deaths and stillbirths could be prevented with timely access to maternity services. The study revealed significant disparities, with wealthier areas having shorter travel times to hospitals. It recommended that the Nigerian government invest in systems to improve access for pregnant women, including ambulance-only lanes and public awareness campaigns.



SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION