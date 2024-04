Nigeria has introduced the new Men5CV vaccine, an envelope pushing drug that provides protection against all five strains of meningitis. The West African country is the first one to do so in Africa’s meningitis belt and will be hoping it can provide broader, stronger protection against the disease. Also known as the MenFive vaccine, a WHO meningitis expert Marie-Pierre Preziosi, expressed hopes the vaccine will successfully eradicate all strains of the disease.

SOURCE: DW