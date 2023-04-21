iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Nigeria and Rwanda’s Accession to the Artemis Accords Could have a Positive Impact on Africa

3 hours ago 1 min read

In 2020, the United States announced a framework for the private exploitation of space resources. It consists of practical principles to guide exploration, science and commerce in outer space. The Artemis Accords are intended to make space activity responsible, transparent, safe, peaceful and sustainable. Nigeria and Rwanda signed the accords on 14 December 2022, becoming the 22nd and 23rd countries, respectively, and the first African countries to do so. As signatories, Nigeria and Rwanda are demonstrating their commitment to safe, sustainable use of outer space. This should have multiple benefits. It boosts their international standing as responsible members of the space-faring community. It makes their space sectors more appealing to international investors and shows they are committed to exploiting space to advance their economies. Being a signatory can build capacity in the space industry. This is through encouraging African nations to budget appropriately and develop policies and infrastructure for space activity.
 SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

People Flee Sudan’s Capital as Violence Torments City

3 hours ago
1 min read

Namibia’s Geingob Doesn’t Support Decision to Arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin

3 hours ago
1 min read

Meta Can be Sued for ill Treatment of African Workers

3 hours ago
1 min read

An Egyptian Lawyer has Taken Legal Action against the Popular Streaming Platform, Netflix

3 hours ago
1 min read

The Deadline on Whether to Pass Uganda’s Controversial Bill is Up

3 hours ago
1 min read

African Countries have Unique Challenges when it Comes to the Cost of Living

3 hours ago
1 min read

Abuja Says it has not Defaulted on Chinese Loans

3 hours ago
1 min read

A Rehabilitation Programme that Uses the Sport of Fencing to Discipline Senegalese Youths

3 hours ago
1 min read

Notable Departures from Southern Africa’s Old European-style Legislatures 

3 hours ago
1 min read

Netflix Unveils Ancient Egypt’s ‘Queen Cleopatra’

5 days ago
1 min read

South Africa is the World’s Most Internet-Addicted Country

5 days ago
1 min read

The Africa Connection: Five Names Leading the Design Diaspora

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SA Government Working To Bring Citizens Home From Sudan

3 mins ago
11 min read

Recognising And Rewarding Creative Talent + Enter This Year’s Bookmark Awards

5 mins ago
1 min read

NICD Confirms 960 Measles Cases In SA, But Says Infection Rates Stabilising

7 mins ago
1 min read

Lives Of The Elderly At Risk During Electricity Crisis

15 mins ago

Share