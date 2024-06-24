Niger Withdraws Mining License of French Nuclear Fuel Producer

Niger has revoked the operating license of French nuclear fuel producer Orano at the Imouraren uranium mine, one of the world’s largest uranium deposits, amid rising tensions between France and Niger’s ruling junta. Orano announced the exclusion, despite its recent preparatory work at the site. The Nigerien government had warned of the revocation if work had not begun by June 19, which Orano claims to have complied with. The company, which has been in Niger since 1971, said it is open to dialogue with the government but maintained that it reserves the right to contest the decision in national or international courts. Niger, a key uranium supplier to Europe, has turned against France since the junta took power in July last year, favoring ties with Russia and Iran.



SOURCE: FRANCE 24