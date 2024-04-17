Niger Receives Dozens of Russian Military Instructors as Part of New Agreement

Niger welcomed dozens of Russian military instructors as part of a new agreement between the West African country and the Russian Federation. The military trainers arrived late Thursday with several military supplies which they will train Niger’s forces to use. Their goal is to strengthen military cooperation with the West African state, which is looking to reduce its dependency on the United States in its fight against insurgency.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
