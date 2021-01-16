iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Niger Puts its Best Foot Forward with Exhibition

7 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The National Museum of Niger is a 24-hectare gem and boasts a multitude of displays. From dinosaurs to living animals in its zoo and there are also nuclear energy, craftwork and history exhibitions. “We are dealing with a public that has a thirst for knowledge. A public that hasn’t been to school and that comes here to discover,” said National Museum director Haladou Mamane. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the museum received over 100,000 visitors per year, but there are far fewer now to enjoy the various delights on offer. As well as seeing the eclectic exhibitions, visitors can also experience the craftwork area. A shop window for sculptors, painters, potters and leatherworkers, who can sell what they produce. It brings Artisans from all over Niger and is a source of pride for the museum. A treasure in the world’s poorest country, the museum charges around 10 US cents per entry, so even the poorest can experience some culture. The museum is planning on a refurbishment and an expansion next year with the help of international donations, which it says will improve the living conditions of the 111 animals.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Ms Campbell Becomes the Face of Kenya Travel

7 hours ago
1 min read

Rare Pictures from Western Sahara

7 hours ago
1 min read

A Virtual Tour of Tunis

7 hours ago
1 min read

Good News for Uganda’s Tourism Industry

7 hours ago
1 min read

Somizi’s Cookbook Beats Jamie Oliver to ‘Highest Selling’ in South Africa

7 hours ago
1 min read

House of the Big Arch

7 hours ago
1 min read

Supermodel Halima Aden: ‘Why I Quit’

7 hours ago
1 min read

These Nigerian Kids Are Creating Epic Sci-Fi Short Films Using Their Phones, and Hollywood is Paying Attention

7 hours ago
1 min read

These Are the Best Nigerian Films of 2020

7 hours ago
1 min read

Africa Should Use the Next Decade to Go Green

21 hours ago
1 min read

Mali’s Mobile-based Crop Insurer

22 hours ago
1 min read

Trial Begins Over Dodgy Deals in Guinea

22 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ms Campbell Becomes the Face of Kenya Travel

7 hours ago
1 min read

Niger Puts its Best Foot Forward with Exhibition

7 hours ago
1 min read

Rare Pictures from Western Sahara

7 hours ago
1 min read

A Virtual Tour of Tunis

7 hours ago