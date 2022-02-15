iAfrica

Niehaus Claims His Arrest Political

1 hour ago 1 min read

Former spokesperson of the now-disbanded uMkhonto weSizwe’s Carl Niehaus used his latest court appearance to call for the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa from power.

Niehaus appeared in the Estcourt Magistrate’s Court on Monday for contravening COVID-19 regulations last year.

He was arrested after convening a pro-Jacob Zuma rally outside the Estcourt Prison where the former president was being held.

Speaking outside court, he claimed that there were political undertones to his arrest.

“The only way to [bring this to an end] is to get rid of the current national executive of the ANC and President Ramaphosa. They are abusing our courts. They are destroying the African National Congress. The time is for them to go, and they must go now,” he said.

His case was postponed to Thursday.

