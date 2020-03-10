Tue. Mar 10th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Nicholas Ninow’s Application To Appeal Conviction, Sentence Dismissed

Nicholas Ninow’s Application To Appeal Conviction, Sentence Dismissed
5 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Judge Mokhine Mosopa has on Tuesday dismissed convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow’s application for leave to appeal his sentence.

Ninow approached the High Court in Pretoria to apply for leave to appeal after he was handed a life term for rape, defeating the ends of justice and possession of drugs last year.

He raped a seven-year-old girl in a toilet cubicle at a Dros restaurant in Silverton in 2018.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Nzimande To Launch Probe Into Alleged Corruption At Universities

13 mins ago
2 min read

Gauteng’s First Confirmed Coronavirus Patient Recovering Well: Masuku

18 mins ago
1 min read

Motsoaledi To Foreign Nationals: Reintegrate Into SA Society Or Go Home

23 mins ago
2 min read

Court Rules Ramaphosa Did Not Mislead Parliament On R500K Bosasa Donation

28 mins ago
2 min read

Teachers Confused: SSDTU Wants Clarity On How To Deal With Coronavirus

4 hours ago
1 min read

Tshwane Council To Convene, Despite Being Placed Under Administration

4 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

eThekwini City Manager Sipho Nzuza Granted R50K Bail

1 second ago
1 min read

Nicholas Ninow’s Application To Appeal Conviction, Sentence Dismissed

5 mins ago
1 min read

Vodacom To Reduce Data Prices By 30% From April

10 mins ago
1 min read

Nzimande To Launch Probe Into Alleged Corruption At Universities

13 mins ago