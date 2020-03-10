Nicholas Ninow’s Application To Appeal Conviction, Sentence Dismissed

Judge Mokhine Mosopa has on Tuesday dismissed convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow’s application for leave to appeal his sentence.
Ninow approached the High Court in Pretoria to apply for leave to appeal after he was handed a life term for rape, defeating the ends of justice and possession of drugs last year.
He raped a seven-year-old girl in a toilet cubicle at a Dros restaurant in Silverton in 2018.
More Stories
Nzimande To Launch Probe Into Alleged Corruption At Universities
Gauteng’s First Confirmed Coronavirus Patient Recovering Well: Masuku
Motsoaledi To Foreign Nationals: Reintegrate Into SA Society Or Go Home
Court Rules Ramaphosa Did Not Mislead Parliament On R500K Bosasa Donation
Teachers Confused: SSDTU Wants Clarity On How To Deal With Coronavirus
Tshwane Council To Convene, Despite Being Placed Under Administration