Nicholas Ninow’s Application To Appeal Conviction, Sentence Dismissed

Judge Mokhine Mosopa has on Tuesday dismissed convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow’s application for leave to appeal his sentence.

Ninow approached the High Court in Pretoria to apply for leave to appeal after he was handed a life term for rape, defeating the ends of justice and possession of drugs last year.

He raped a seven-year-old girl in a toilet cubicle at a Dros restaurant in Silverton in 2018.

