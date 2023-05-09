iAfrica

NICD Warns Against COVID-19 Complacency

COVID-19 is no longer a public health emergency of international concern.

That’s according to the World Health Organization.

It believes countries can now manage the virus independently, along with other infectious diseases.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the pandemic has been on a downward trend for more than a year.

But South African health officials are urging us to remain vigilant.

The NICD’s Professor Adrian Puren warns that the novel coronavirus is still spreading.

”I think the decision is a difficult one for WHO, it’s easy from a country’s perspective,” he said.

“What they mean is the emergency is over, now we need to move to a transitional phase.

“The pandemic is not over, it’s just behaving differently.”

