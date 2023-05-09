NICD Warns Against COVID-19 Complacency

COVID-19 is no longer a public health emergency of international concern.
That’s according to the World Health Organization.
It believes countries can now manage the virus independently, along with other infectious diseases.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the pandemic has been on a downward trend for more than a year.
But South African health officials are urging us to remain vigilant.
The NICD’s Professor Adrian Puren warns that the novel coronavirus is still spreading.
”I think the decision is a difficult one for WHO, it’s easy from a country’s perspective,” he said.
“What they mean is the emergency is over, now we need to move to a transitional phase.
“The pandemic is not over, it’s just behaving differently.”
More Stories
Foreign Nationals Nabbed For Hacking US Companies
My Rights Are Being Trampled On – Mkhwebane
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter Under Fire Over Corruption Allegations at Eskom
KZN Flooding Risk High Alert
NMB Mayor Retief Odendaal Promises to Keep Coalition Government in Power
Wagner Group Signals It Will Stay In Bakhmut After Prigozhin Threatened To Pull Forces
Anti-Monarchists Released From Custody After King Charles’ Coronation
880 Soldiers To Guard Power Stations
King Charles And Queen Camilla Crowned In Historic Ceremony
Russia’s Prigozhin Says Wagner Fighters Will Quit Bakhmut To ‘Lick Our Wounds’
‘Many Lives Saved’ Since Drone Deployment In Cape Town – Hill-Lewis
One South African Still Stuck In Sudan – Gift of the Givers