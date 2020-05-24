Sun. May 24th, 2020

NICD Successfully Cultivates Causative Agent For COVID-19

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has successfully cultivated the causative agent of COVID-19.

Scientists said they cultured the SARS-CoV-2 virus in a biosafety level 3 laboratory, which has strict safety protocols in place.

This development will help local scientists to better understand how the virus reacts when exposed to different conditions.

Similar work was done through a collaboration between the University of the Western Cape and Stellenbosch University last month.

EWN

