NICD Successfully Cultivates Causative Agent For COVID-19

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has successfully cultivated the causative agent of COVID-19.
Scientists said they cultured the SARS-CoV-2 virus in a biosafety level 3 laboratory, which has strict safety protocols in place.
This development will help local scientists to better understand how the virus reacts when exposed to different conditions.
Similar work was done through a collaboration between the University of the Western Cape and Stellenbosch University last month.
