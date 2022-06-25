iAfrica

NICD Reports New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 947 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,991,003. This increase represents a 6.9% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 13 deaths and of these 4 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101,717 to date. 25,669,097 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,975,36354.5%7,20852.3%
Public11,693,73445.5%6,57047.7%
Total25,669,097100.0%13,778100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (44%), followed by Western Cape and Kwa-Zulu Natal each accounting for 18% respectively. Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 3%; Limpopo and Free State each accounted for 2% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 23 June 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 23 June 2022Incident infections for 23 June 2022Possible reinfections for 23 June 2022New cases on 24 June 2022Total cases for 24 June 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape363,2952363,29753760363,3579,1
Free State215,5940215,59417219215,6135,4
Gauteng1,319,41201,319,412353644171,319,82933,1
KwaZulu-Natal715,082-3715,07915915174715,25317,9
Limpopo159,2650159,26512315159,2804,0
Mpumalanga201,4810201,48134943201,5245,0
North West201,4920201,49227532201,5245,0
Northern Cape115,0280115,0288412115,0402,9
Western Cape699,4080699,40815025175699,58317,5
Total3,990,057-13,990,0568131349473,991,003100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.9%, and is higher than yesterday (5.9%). The 7-day average is 7.3% today, and is lower than yesterday (7.4%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 27 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private262248,75340,487804
Public407289,50663,310960
TOTAL669538,259103,7971,764

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

