NICD Reports New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 947 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,991,003. This increase represents a 6.9% positivity rate.
Today, the NDoH reports 13 deaths and of these 4 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101,717 to date. 25,669,097 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,975,363
|54.5%
|7,208
|52.3%
|Public
|11,693,734
|45.5%
|6,570
|47.7%
|Total
|25,669,097
|100.0%
|13,778
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (44%), followed by Western Cape and Kwa-Zulu Natal each accounting for 18% respectively. Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 3%; Limpopo and Free State each accounted for 2% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 23 June 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 23 June 2022
|Incident infections for 23 June 2022
|Possible reinfections for 23 June 2022
|New cases on 24 June 2022
|Total cases for 24 June 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|363,295
|2
|363,297
|53
|7
|60
|363,357
|9,1
|Free State
|215,594
|0
|215,594
|17
|2
|19
|215,613
|5,4
|Gauteng
|1,319,412
|0
|1,319,412
|353
|64
|417
|1,319,829
|33,1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|715,082
|-3
|715,079
|159
|15
|174
|715,253
|17,9
|Limpopo
|159,265
|0
|159,265
|12
|3
|15
|159,280
|4,0
|Mpumalanga
|201,481
|0
|201,481
|34
|9
|43
|201,524
|5,0
|North West
|201,492
|0
|201,492
|27
|5
|32
|201,524
|5,0
|Northern Cape
|115,028
|0
|115,028
|8
|4
|12
|115,040
|2,9
|Western Cape
|699,408
|0
|699,408
|150
|25
|175
|699,583
|17,5
|Total
|3,990,057
|-1
|3,990,056
|813
|134
|947
|3,991,003
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.9%, and is higher than yesterday (5.9%). The 7-day average is 7.3% today, and is lower than yesterday (7.4%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 27 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|262
|248,753
|40,487
|804
|Public
|407
|289,506
|63,310
|960
|TOTAL
|669
|538,259
|103,797
|1,764
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
U.S. Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Ends Constitutional Right To Abortion
Eskom Warns Of Potential Stage Escalation Amid Protests
Monkeypox Is No Cause For Concern – Phaahla
No Plans To Call Off Search For Khaya Magadla
Eskom Warns Of Higher Stages Of Blackouts
Parliament To Receive Report In Four Months – Ramaphosa
South Africans No Longer Required To Wear Face Masks
NICD Reports 1 028 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Winde Calls For Remaining COVID Restrictions To Be Dropped
No Request From Namibia On Theft Probe – Justice Dept
NICD Reports 1 087 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Final Part Of State Capture Report Expected On Wednesday