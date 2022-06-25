NICD Reports New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 947 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,991,003. This increase represents a 6.9% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 13 deaths and of these 4 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101,717 to date. 25,669,097 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,975,363 54.5% 7,208 52.3% Public 11,693,734 45.5% 6,570 47.7% Total 25,669,097 100.0% 13,778 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (44%), followed by Western Cape and Kwa-Zulu Natal each accounting for 18% respectively. Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 3%; Limpopo and Free State each accounted for 2% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 23 June 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 23 June 2022 Incident infections for 23 June 2022 Possible reinfections for 23 June 2022 New cases on 24 June 2022 Total cases for 24 June 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 363,295 2 363,297 53 7 60 363,357 9,1 Free State 215,594 0 215,594 17 2 19 215,613 5,4 Gauteng 1,319,412 0 1,319,412 353 64 417 1,319,829 33,1 KwaZulu-Natal 715,082 -3 715,079 159 15 174 715,253 17,9 Limpopo 159,265 0 159,265 12 3 15 159,280 4,0 Mpumalanga 201,481 0 201,481 34 9 43 201,524 5,0 North West 201,492 0 201,492 27 5 32 201,524 5,0 Northern Cape 115,028 0 115,028 8 4 12 115,040 2,9 Western Cape 699,408 0 699,408 150 25 175 699,583 17,5 Total 3,990,057 -1 3,990,056 813 134 947 3,991,003 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.9%, and is higher than yesterday (5.9%). The 7-day average is 7.3% today, and is lower than yesterday (7.4%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 27 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 248,753 40,487 804 Public 407 289,506 63,310 960 TOTAL 669 538,259 103,797 1,764

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!