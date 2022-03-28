NICD Reports 989 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 989 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 713 252. This increase represents a 5.9% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 1 death, which did not occur in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99 966 to date.

23 744 362 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,909,347 54.4% 10,835 64.3% Public 10,835,015 45.6% 6,014 35.7% Total 23,744,362 100.0% 16,849 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (37%), followed by Western Cape (29%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 20%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 3% respectively; Free State accounted for 2%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 26 March 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 26 March 2022 Incident infections for 27 March 2022 Possible reinfections for 27 March 2022 New cases on 27 March 2022 Total cases for 27 March 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 344845 0 344845 33 1 34 344879 9.3 Free State 202183 0 202183 19 3 22 202205 5.4 Gauteng 1206594 0 1206594 318 44 362 1206956 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 659029 0 659029 174 25 199 659228 17.8 Limpopo 155689 0 155689 8 0 8 155697 4.2 Mpumalanga 193024 0 193024 37 4 41 193065 5.2 North West 192803 0 192803 25 4 29 192832 5.2 Northern Cape 108837 0 108837 7 1 8 108845 2.9 Western Cape 649259 0 649259 243 43 286 649545 17.5 Total 3712263 0 3712263 864 125 989 3713252 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.9%, which is higher than yesterday (5.7%). The 7-day average is 5.8% today, which is higher than yesterday (5.7%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 7 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 232170 39379 792 Public 407 278883 62174 1169 TOTAL 666 511053 101553 1961

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!