NICD Reports 989 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

EWN

6 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 989 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 713 252. This increase represents a 5.9% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 1 death, which did not occur in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99 966 to date.

23 744 362 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,909,34754.4%10,83564.3%
Public10,835,01545.6%6,01435.7%
Total23,744,362100.0%16,849100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (37%), followed by Western Cape (29%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 20%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 3% respectively; Free State accounted for 2%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 26 March 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 26 March 2022Incident infections for 27 March 2022Possible reinfections for 27 March 2022New cases on 27 March 2022Total cases for 27 March 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape3448450344845331343448799.3
Free State2021830202183193222022055.4
Gauteng12065940120659431844362120695632.5
KwaZulu-Natal65902906590291742519965922817.8
Limpopo15568901556898081556974.2
Mpumalanga1930240193024374411930655.2
North West1928030192803254291928325.2
Northern Cape10883701088377181088452.9
Western Cape64925906492592434328664954517.5
Total3712263037122638641259893713252100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.9%, which is higher than yesterday (5.7%). The 7-day average is 5.8% today, which is higher than yesterday (5.7%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 7 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private25923217039379792
Public407278883621741169
TOTAL6665110531015531961

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

