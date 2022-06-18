NICD Reports 971 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 971 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 984 646. This increase represents a 7.2% positivity rate.
Today, the NDoH reports 5 deaths, and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,589 to date.
25 576 392 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,926,779
|54.5%
|5,424
|40.4%
|Public
|11,649,613
|45.5%
|8,002
|59.6%
|Total
|25,576,392
|100.0%
|13,426
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (39%) followed by Western Cape (20%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14%; Eastern Cape accounted for 7%; Free State, Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 5% respectively; North West accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 16 June 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 16 June 2022
|Incident infections for 17 June 2022
|Possible reinfections for 17 June 2022
|New cases on 17 June 2022
|Total cases for 17 June 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|362848
|0
|362848
|61
|10
|71
|362919
|9.1
|Free State
|215285
|0
|215285
|44
|5
|49
|215334
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1316857
|0
|1316857
|323
|54
|377
|1317234
|33.1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|714192
|0
|714192
|122
|18
|140
|714332
|17.9
|Limpopo
|159024
|0
|159024
|37
|7
|44
|159068
|4.0
|Mpumalanga
|201159
|0
|201159
|39
|8
|47
|201206
|5.0
|North West
|201185
|0
|201185
|30
|4
|34
|201219
|5.0
|Northern Cape
|114913
|0
|114913
|17
|1
|18
|114931
|2.9
|Western Cape
|698212
|0
|698212
|164
|27
|191
|698403
|17.5
|Total
|3983675
|0
|3983675
|837
|134
|971
|3984646
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.2%, and is lower than yesterday (7.6%). The 7-day average is 7.1% today, and is lower than yesterday (7.2%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 24 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|262
|248274
|40446
|843
|Public
|407
|288990
|63193
|1139
|TOTAL
|669
|537264
|103639
|1982
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
