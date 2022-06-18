NICD Reports 971 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 971 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 984 646. This increase represents a 7.2% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 5 deaths, and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,589 to date.

25 576 392 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,926,779 54.5% 5,424 40.4% Public 11,649,613 45.5% 8,002 59.6% Total 25,576,392 100.0% 13,426 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (39%) followed by Western Cape (20%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14%; Eastern Cape accounted for 7%; Free State, Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 5% respectively; North West accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 16 June 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 16 June 2022 Incident infections for 17 June 2022 Possible reinfections for 17 June 2022 New cases on 17 June 2022 Total cases for 17 June 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 362848 0 362848 61 10 71 362919 9.1 Free State 215285 0 215285 44 5 49 215334 5.4 Gauteng 1316857 0 1316857 323 54 377 1317234 33.1 KwaZulu-Natal 714192 0 714192 122 18 140 714332 17.9 Limpopo 159024 0 159024 37 7 44 159068 4.0 Mpumalanga 201159 0 201159 39 8 47 201206 5.0 North West 201185 0 201185 30 4 34 201219 5.0 Northern Cape 114913 0 114913 17 1 18 114931 2.9 Western Cape 698212 0 698212 164 27 191 698403 17.5 Total 3983675 0 3983675 837 134 971 3984646 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.2%, and is lower than yesterday (7.6%). The 7-day average is 7.1% today, and is lower than yesterday (7.2%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 24 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 248274 40446 843 Public 407 288990 63193 1139 TOTAL 669 537264 103639 1982

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

