iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 971 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

15 seconds ago 2 min read

The institute reports 971 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 984 646. This increase represents a 7.2% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 5 deaths, and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,589 to date.

25 576 392 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private       13,926,77954.5%5,42440.4%
Public11,649,61345.5%8,00259.6%
Total25,576,392100.0%13,426100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (39%) followed by Western Cape (20%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14%; Eastern Cape accounted for 7%; Free State, Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 5% respectively; North West accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 16 June 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 16 June 2022Incident infections for 17 June 2022Possible reinfections for 17 June 2022New cases on 17 June 2022Total cases for 17 June 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape36284803628486110713629199.1
Free State2152850215285445492153345.4
Gauteng13168570131685732354377131723433.1
KwaZulu-Natal71419207141921221814071433217.9
Limpopo1590240159024377441590684.0
Mpumalanga2011590201159398472012065.0
North West2011850201185304342012195.0
Northern Cape1149130114913171181149312.9
Western Cape69821206982121642719169840317.5
Total3983675039836758371349713984646100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.2%, and is lower than yesterday (7.6%). The 7-day average is 7.1% today, and is lower than yesterday (7.2%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 24 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private26224827440446843
Public407288990631931139
TOTAL6695372641036391982

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Whistleblower Doctor May Still Be Axed After Suspension Lifted

21 hours ago
1 min read

Umlazi Woman Sentenced For Voting 24 Times In Local Elections

21 hours ago
1 min read

Namibia Cancels Preservation Order Related To Ramaphosa Robbery

21 hours ago
Sassa grant
1 min read

SASSA Clears R350 COVID-19 Grant Backlog

22 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Commits To Removing Red Tape For Jobs

2 days ago
1 min read

Petroleum Products Are Priced Globally – Mantashe

2 days ago
1 min read

Police Open N3 After Truckers Blockade

2 days ago
1 min read

Zondo Set To Hand Over Final Instalment Of State Capture Report

3 days ago
1 min read

Comair Closure Could Further Decimate Aviation Sector – Tourism Council

3 days ago
1 min read

Search And Recovery Operations For Khaya Magadla Enter Third Day

3 days ago
1 min read

Namibia, SA Presidents Deny Allegations

3 days ago
1 min read

Comair’s Application To Be Placed Under Provisional Liquidation Granted

4 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

NICD Reports 971 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

15 seconds ago
3 min read

Morikawa Shares U.S. Open Lead, Rahm And McIlroy One Back

8 mins ago
2 min read

Bouchard Pulls Out Of Wimbledon

12 mins ago
2 min read

Co-leader Dahmen Grateful He Showed Up To U.S. Open

15 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer