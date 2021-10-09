NICD Reports 924 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 924 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 910 681. This increase represents a 2.8% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 132 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88 236 to date.

17 931 034 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 9 664 777 53.9% 15 656 48.3% Public 8 266 257 46.1% 16 776 51.7% Total 17 931 034 32 432

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (22%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (19%). Gauteng Province accounted for 15%; Free State accounted for 12%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Northern Cape accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 4% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 07 October 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 07 October 2021 New cases on 08 October 2021 Total cases for 08 October 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 291267 0 291267 102 291369 10.0 Free State 162062 3 162065 115 162180 5.6 Gauteng 917357 3 917360 139 917499 31.5 KwaZulu-Natal 513232 1 513233 175 513408 17.6 Limpopo 121960 1 121961 34 121995 4.2 Mpumalanga 151267 0 151267 46 151313 5.2 North West 149901 -10 149891 44 149935 5.2 Northern Cape 91366 2 91368 63 91431 3.1 Western Cape 511345 0 511345 206 511551 17.6 Total 2909757 0 2909757 924 2910681 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 924) is lower than yesterday (n= 989) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 911). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 83 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 199,619 36,782 3,170 Public 409 232,249 56,603 2,467 TOTAL 667 431,868 93,385 5,637

VACCINE UPDATE

