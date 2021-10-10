iAfrica

NICD Reports 924 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

A row of beds at the CTICC COVID-19 field hospital. Image: Premier Alan Winde/Twitter

59 mins ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 924 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 910 681. This increase represents a 2.8% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 132 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88 236 to date.

17 931 034 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private9 664 77753.9%15 65648.3%
Public8 266 25746.1%16 77651.7%
Total17 931 03432 432

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (22%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (19%). Gauteng Province accounted for 15%; Free State accounted for 12%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Northern Cape accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 4% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 07 October 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 07 October 2021New cases on 08 October 2021Total cases for 08 October 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape291267029126710229136910.0
Free State16206231620651151621805.6
Gauteng917357391736013991749931.5
KwaZulu-Natal513232151323317551340817.6
Limpopo1219601121961341219954.2
Mpumalanga1512670151267461513135.2
North West149901-10149891441499355.2
Northern Cape9136629136863914313.1
Western Cape511345051134520651155117.6
Total2909757029097579242910681100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 924) is lower than yesterday (n= 989) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 911). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 83 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258199,61936,7823,170
Public409232,24956,6032,467
TOTAL667431,86893,3855,637

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

