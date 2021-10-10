NICD Reports 924 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 924 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 910 681. This increase represents a 2.8% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 132 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88 236 to date.
17 931 034 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|9 664 777
|53.9%
|15 656
|48.3%
|Public
|8 266 257
|46.1%
|16 776
|51.7%
|Total
|17 931 034
|32 432
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (22%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (19%). Gauteng Province accounted for 15%; Free State accounted for 12%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Northern Cape accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 4% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 07 October 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 07 October 2021
|New cases on 08 October 2021
|Total cases for 08 October 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|291267
|0
|291267
|102
|291369
|10.0
|Free State
|162062
|3
|162065
|115
|162180
|5.6
|Gauteng
|917357
|3
|917360
|139
|917499
|31.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|513232
|1
|513233
|175
|513408
|17.6
|Limpopo
|121960
|1
|121961
|34
|121995
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|151267
|0
|151267
|46
|151313
|5.2
|North West
|149901
|-10
|149891
|44
|149935
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|91366
|2
|91368
|63
|91431
|3.1
|Western Cape
|511345
|0
|511345
|206
|511551
|17.6
|Total
|2909757
|0
|2909757
|924
|2910681
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 924) is lower than yesterday (n= 989) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 911). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 83 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|199,619
|36,782
|3,170
|Public
|409
|232,249
|56,603
|2,467
|TOTAL
|667
|431,868
|93,385
|5,637
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine Is Voluntary – Phaahla
Eskom Extends Stage 2 Load Shedding
NICD Reports 924 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate Ready For Use – Phaahla
SA Removed From UK’s Travel Red List
Stage Two Power Cuts To Resume On Friday Night – Eskom
SA Reports 989 New COVID-19 Cases
Steenhuisen Has ‘No Conscience’ – Cele
Cosatu Embarks On Nationwide Strike
National Police Commissioner Served With Suspension Notice
NICD Reports 1 149 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Ntshavheni Sets Deadline For Analogue TV Switch-Off