NICD Reports 9 860 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 9,860 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,504,554. This increase represents a 21.0% positivity rate.
21,441,211 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|11,573,195
|54.0%
|24,448
|52.1%
|Public
|9,868,016
|46.0%
|22,500
|47.9%
|Total
|21,441,211
|100.0%
|46,948
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (27%), followed by Gauteng (22%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 21%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Free State, Mpumalanga, North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 4% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 05 January 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 05 January 2022
|New cases on 06 January 2022
|Total cases for 06 January 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|332,099
|0
|332,099
|1,079
|333,178
|9.5
|Free State
|191,308
|-1
|191,307
|405
|191,712
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,141,605
|12
|1,141,617
|2,123
|1,143,740
|32.6
|KwaZulu-Natal
|621,811
|5
|621,816
|2,036
|623,852
|17.8
|Limpopo
|142,809
|7
|142,816
|297
|143,113
|4.1
|Mpumalanga
|178,261
|1
|178,262
|427
|178,689
|5.1
|North West
|180,391
|-28
|180,363
|424
|180,787
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|103,148
|-4
|103,144
|437
|103,581
|3.0
|Western Cape
|603,264
|6
|603,270
|2,632
|605,902
|17.3
|Total
|3,494,696
|-2
|3,494,694
|9,860
|3,504,554
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 21.0% which is lower than yesterday (22.2%). The 7-day average is 22.7% today, which is lower than yesterday (23.7%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 419 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|219,193
|38,245
|3,987
|Public
|407
|260,732
|59,543
|5,616
|TOTAL
|666
|479,925
|97,788
|9,603
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
