NICD Reports 9 860 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 9,860 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,504,554. This increase represents a 21.0% positivity rate.

21,441,211 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 11,573,195 54.0% 24,448 52.1% Public 9,868,016 46.0% 22,500 47.9% Total 21,441,211 100.0% 46,948 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (27%), followed by Gauteng (22%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 21%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Free State, Mpumalanga, North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 4% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 05 January 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 05 January 2022 New cases on 06 January 2022 Total cases for 06 January 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 332,099 0 332,099 1,079 333,178 9.5 Free State 191,308 -1 191,307 405 191,712 5.5 Gauteng 1,141,605 12 1,141,617 2,123 1,143,740 32.6 KwaZulu-Natal 621,811 5 621,816 2,036 623,852 17.8 Limpopo 142,809 7 142,816 297 143,113 4.1 Mpumalanga 178,261 1 178,262 427 178,689 5.1 North West 180,391 -28 180,363 424 180,787 5.2 Northern Cape 103,148 -4 103,144 437 103,581 3.0 Western Cape 603,264 6 603,270 2,632 605,902 17.3 Total 3,494,696 -2 3,494,694 9,860 3,504,554 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 21.0% which is lower than yesterday (22.2%). The 7-day average is 22.7% today, which is lower than yesterday (23.7%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 419 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 219,193 38,245 3,987 Public 407 260,732 59,543 5,616 TOTAL 666 479,925 97,788 9,603

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

