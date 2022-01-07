iAfrica

NICD Reports 9 860 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago 1 min read

The NICD reports 9,860 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,504,554. This increase represents a 21.0% positivity rate.

21,441,211 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private11,573,19554.0%24,44852.1%
Public9,868,01646.0%22,50047.9%
Total21,441,211100.0%46,948100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (27%), followed by Gauteng (22%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 21%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Free State, Mpumalanga, North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 4% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 05 January 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 05 January 2022New cases on 06 January 2022Total cases for 06 January 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape332,0990332,0991,079333,1789.5
Free State191,308-1191,307405191,7125.5
Gauteng1,141,605121,141,6172,1231,143,74032.6
KwaZulu-Natal621,8115621,8162,036623,85217.8
Limpopo142,8097142,816297143,1134.1
Mpumalanga178,2611178,262427178,6895.1
North West180,391-28180,363424180,7875.2
Northern Cape103,148-4103,144437103,5813.0
Western Cape603,2646603,2702,632605,90217.3
Total3,494,696-23,494,6949,8603,504,554100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 21.0% which is lower than yesterday (22.2%). The 7-day average is 22.7% today, which is lower than yesterday (23.7%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 419 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259219,19338,2453,987
Public407260,73259,5435,616
TOTAL666479,92597,7889,603

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

