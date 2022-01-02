iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 9 818 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

6 seconds ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 9 818 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 468 079. This increase represents a 26.6% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 53 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 91 198 to date.

21 267 879 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private11,473,13553.9%18,10049.1%
Public9,794,74446.1%18,75550.9%
Total21,267,87936,855

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape (26% each), followed by Gauteng (17%) Eastern Cape accounted for 12%; Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 5%; Limpopo, North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 3% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 31 December 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 31 December 2021New cases on 01 January 2022Total cases for 01 January 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape327872032787211703290429.5
Free State18955421895564891900455.5
Gauteng1134525-511345201673113619332.8
KwaZulu-Natal6124041612405257361497817.7
Limpopo141575-21415733401419134.1
Mpumalanga17684031768434601773035.1
North West179212-231791892851794745.2
Northern Cape102096-101020863061023923.0
Western Cape5942089594217252259673917.2
Total3458286-25345826198183468079100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 26.6% which is lower than yesterday (27.2%).The 7-day average is 25.8% today, which is higher than yesterday (25.7%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 62 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259216739380173522
Public407256561586645856
TOTAL666473300966819378

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

J&J Booster 85% Effective Against Omicron

2 days ago
1 min read

Lifting Of Curfew A Huge Relief – CoCT

2 days ago
1 min read

Government Lifts Curfew

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 12 979 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Scrapping Of ZEP Will Be Benefit Some Holders – Motsoaledi

3 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Probing Cause Of Transformer Blast At Camden Power Plant

3 days ago
1 min read

Archbishop Desmond Tutu To Lie In State Until Friday

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 9 020 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Johannesburg Honours Desmond Tutu

4 days ago
1 min read

Calls Growing For Ramaphosa To End Curfew

4 days ago
1 min read

Contact Tracing Back On The Cards

4 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 7 216 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

NICD Reports 9 818 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

6 seconds ago
2 min read

Arsenal Bemoan VAR Inconsistency After City Defeat

6 mins ago
2 min read

Australia Eyeing Ashes Whitewash With Eye On WTC Final – Lyon

11 mins ago
2 min read

Crawley Prepared To Do Whatever It Takes To Play Third Ashes Test

14 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer