NICD Reports 9 818 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 9 818 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 468 079. This increase represents a 26.6% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 53 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 91 198 to date.

21 267 879 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 11,473,135 53.9% 18,100 49.1% Public 9,794,744 46.1% 18,755 50.9% Total 21,267,879 36,855

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape (26% each), followed by Gauteng (17%) Eastern Cape accounted for 12%; Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 5%; Limpopo, North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 3% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 31 December 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 31 December 2021 New cases on 01 January 2022 Total cases for 01 January 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 327872 0 327872 1170 329042 9.5 Free State 189554 2 189556 489 190045 5.5 Gauteng 1134525 -5 1134520 1673 1136193 32.8 KwaZulu-Natal 612404 1 612405 2573 614978 17.7 Limpopo 141575 -2 141573 340 141913 4.1 Mpumalanga 176840 3 176843 460 177303 5.1 North West 179212 -23 179189 285 179474 5.2 Northern Cape 102096 -10 102086 306 102392 3.0 Western Cape 594208 9 594217 2522 596739 17.2 Total 3458286 -25 3458261 9818 3468079 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 26.6% which is lower than yesterday (27.2%).The 7-day average is 25.8% today, which is higher than yesterday (25.7%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 62 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 216739 38017 3522 Public 407 256561 58664 5856 TOTAL 666 473300 96681 9378

VACCINE UPDATE

