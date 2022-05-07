NICD Reports 9 757 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 9,757 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 818 125. This increase represents a 25.9% positivity rate.

Today, the National Department of Health (NDoH) reports 64 deaths and of these, 7 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,471 to date.

24,592,030 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,402,394 54.5% 23,708 63.0% Public 11,189,636 45.5% 13,910 37.0% Total 24,592,030 100.0% 37,618 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (44%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal (24%). Western Cape accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Free State accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; North West accounted for 2%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 04 May 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 04 May 2022 Incident infections for 05 May 2022 Possible reinfections for 05 May 2022 New cases on 05 May 2022 Total cases for 05 May 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 349146 4 349150 533 93 626 349776 9.2 Free State 205430 0 205430 395 77 472 205902 5.4 Gauteng 1251130 1 1251131 3616 716 4332 1255463 32.9 KwaZulu-Natal 681667 -4 681663 2001 364 2365 684028 17.9 Limpopo 156744 0 156744 90 21 111 156855 4.1 Mpumalanga 195337 0 195337 202 49 251 195588 5.1 North West 194852 0 194852 168 19 187 195039 5.1 Northern Cape 109855 -3 109852 97 31 128 109980 2.9 Western Cape 664207 2 664209 1056 229 1285 665494 17.4 Total 3808368 0 3808368 8158 1599 9757 3818125 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (25.9%), and is higher than yesterday (22.6%). The 7-day average is (21.9%) today, and is higher than yesterday (20.8%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 135 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 261 240147 39956 1363 Public 407 281741 62415 1191 TOTAL 668 521888 102371 2554

VACCINE UPDATE

