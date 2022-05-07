iAfrica

NICD Reports 9 757 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 9,757 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 818 125. This increase represents a 25.9% positivity rate.

Today, the National Department of Health (NDoH) reports 64 deaths and of these, 7 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,471 to date.

24,592,030 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,402,39454.5%23,70863.0%
Public11,189,63645.5%13,91037.0%
Total24,592,030100.0%37,618100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (44%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal (24%). Western Cape accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Free State accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; North West accounted for 2%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 04 May 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 04 May 2022Incident infections for 05 May 2022Possible reinfections for 05 May 2022New cases on 05 May 2022Total cases for 05 May 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape3491464349150533936263497769.2
Free State2054300205430395774722059025.4
Gauteng12511301125113136167164332125546332.9
KwaZulu-Natal681667-46816632001364236568402817.9
Limpopo156744015674490211111568554.1
Mpumalanga1953370195337202492511955885.1
North West1948520194852168191871950395.1
Northern Cape109855-310985297311281099802.9
Western Cape66420726642091056229128566549417.4
Total3808368038083688158159997573818125100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (25.9%), and is higher than yesterday (22.6%). The 7-day average is (21.9%) today, and is higher than yesterday (20.8%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 135 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private261240147399561363
Public407281741624151191
TOTAL6685218881023712554

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

