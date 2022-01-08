The NICD reports 9,260 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,513,813. This increase represents a 20.2% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 140 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 92,252 to date.
21,487,054 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|11,598,144
|54.0%
|24,949
|54.4
|Public
|9,888,910
|46.0%
|20,894
|45.6%
|Total
|21,487,054
|100.0%
|45,843
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (26%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (25%). Gauteng accounted for 20%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; Free State accounted for 5%; Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 4% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 06 January 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 06 January 2022
|New cases on 07 January 2022
|Total cases for 07 January 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|333,178
|0
|333,178
|806
|333,984
|9.5
|Free State
|191,712
|3
|191,715
|477
|192,192
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,143,740
|3
|1,143,743
|1,813
|1,145,556
|32.6
|KwaZulu-Natal
|623,852
|3
|623,855
|2,303
|626,158
|17.8
|Limpopo
|143,113
|2
|143,115
|364
|143,479
|4.1
|Mpumalanga
|178,689
|-2
|178,687
|338
|179,025
|5.1
|North West
|180,787
|-10
|180,777
|371
|181,148
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|103,581
|-15
|103,566
|353
|103,919
|3.0
|Western Cape
|605,902
|15
|605,917
|2,435
|608,352
|17.3
|Total
|3,504,554
|-1
|3,504,553
|9,260
|3,513,813
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 20.2% which is lower than yesterday (21.0%). The 7-day average is 21.7% today, which is lower than yesterday (22.7%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 361 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|219,580
|38,276
|3,379
|Public
|407
|261,629
|59,655
|5,428
|TOTAL
|666
|481,209
|97,931
|8,807
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
Minister Ntshavheni To Engage Telkom On Court Action
Parliament Fire, July Riots ‘Not Unconnected’ – Nzimande
Parliament Considering Alternative Venues For SONA, Budget
NICD Reports 9 860 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
State Capture Report A Positive Step In Corruption Fight – Mabuza
It’s Time To Prosecute – Williams
Parliament Fire Doors Already Open When Fire Started – Report
The NICD Reports 11 106 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Zuma Fled Inquiry As He Couldn’t Explain Myeni’s Appointment – Zondo
Parliament Commends Firefighters, Volunteers And City Of Cape Town For Helping To Fight Fire
I Will Step Aside If Implicated – Ramaphosa
NICD Reports 8 078 New COVID-19 Cases In SA