The NICD reports 9,260 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,513,813. This increase represents a 20.2% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 140 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 92,252 to date.

21,487,054 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 11,598,144 54.0% 24,949 54.4 Public 9,888,910 46.0% 20,894 45.6% Total 21,487,054 100.0% 45,843 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (26%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (25%). Gauteng accounted for 20%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; Free State accounted for 5%; Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 4% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 06 January 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 06 January 2022 New cases on 07 January 2022 Total cases for 07 January 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 333,178 0 333,178 806 333,984 9.5 Free State 191,712 3 191,715 477 192,192 5.5 Gauteng 1,143,740 3 1,143,743 1,813 1,145,556 32.6 KwaZulu-Natal 623,852 3 623,855 2,303 626,158 17.8 Limpopo 143,113 2 143,115 364 143,479 4.1 Mpumalanga 178,689 -2 178,687 338 179,025 5.1 North West 180,787 -10 180,777 371 181,148 5.2 Northern Cape 103,581 -15 103,566 353 103,919 3.0 Western Cape 605,902 15 605,917 2,435 608,352 17.3 Total 3,504,554 -1 3,504,553 9,260 3,513,813 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 20.2% which is lower than yesterday (21.0%). The 7-day average is 21.7% today, which is lower than yesterday (22.7%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 361 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 219,580 38,276 3,379 Public 407 261,629 59,655 5,428 TOTAL 666 481,209 97,931 8,807

VACCINE UPDATE

