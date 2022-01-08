iAfrica

NICD Reports 9 260 New COVID-19 Cases

2022-01-08

The NICD reports 9,260 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,513,813. This increase represents a 20.2% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 140 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 92,252 to date.

21,487,054 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private11,598,14454.0%24,94954.4
Public9,888,91046.0%20,89445.6%
Total21,487,054100.0%45,843100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (26%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (25%). Gauteng accounted for 20%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; Free State accounted for 5%; Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 4% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 06 January 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 06 January 2022New cases on 07 January 2022Total cases for 07 January 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape333,1780333,178806333,9849.5
Free State191,7123191,715477192,1925.5
Gauteng1,143,74031,143,7431,8131,145,55632.6
KwaZulu-Natal623,8523623,8552,303626,15817.8
Limpopo143,1132143,115364143,4794.1
Mpumalanga178,689-2178,687338179,0255.1
North West180,787-10180,777371181,1485.2
Northern Cape103,581-15103,566353103,9193.0
Western Cape605,90215605,9172,435608,35217.3
Total3,504,554-13,504,5539,2603,513,813100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 20.2% which is lower than yesterday (21.0%). The 7-day average is 21.7% today, which is lower than yesterday (22.7%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 361 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259219,58038,2763,379
Public407261,62959,6555,428
TOTAL666481,20997,9318,807

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

