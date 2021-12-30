iAfrica

NICD Reports 9 020 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Photo Credit: AP via VOA

The NICD reports 9 020 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 433 554. This increase represents a 26% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 81 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90 935 to date.

21 141 715 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private11,410,12354%21,41261.6%
Public9,731,59246%13,34138.4%
Total21 141 71534 753

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (28%), followed by Western Cape (21%).  Gauteng accounted for 21%; Eastern Cape accounted for 15%; Free State accounted for 5%; Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and North West each accounted for 3% respectively; and Northern Cape each accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 28 December 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 28 December 2021New cases on 29 December 2021Total cases for 29 December 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape323959-33239569503249069.5
Free State18781001878104861882965.5
Gauteng1128285211282871859113014632.9
KwaZulu-Natal6034860603486252260600817.6
Limpopo140401-11404003441407444.1
Mpumalanga17559901755993641759635.1
North West17800701780073411783485.2
Northern Cape10118801011881931013813.0
Western Cape5857992585801196158776217.1
Total34245340342453490203433554100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 26.0% which is higher than yesterday (23.6%). The 7-day average is 26.1% today, which is lower than yesterday (26.8%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.


For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 458 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259215292379263260
Public407254805585045778
TOTAL666470097964309038

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

