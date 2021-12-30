NICD Reports 9 020 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 9 020 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 433 554. This increase represents a 26% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 81 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90 935 to date.

21 141 715 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 11,410,123 54% 21,412 61.6% Public 9,731,592 46% 13,341 38.4% Total 21 141 715 34 753

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (28%), followed by Western Cape (21%). Gauteng accounted for 21%; Eastern Cape accounted for 15%; Free State accounted for 5%; Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and North West each accounted for 3% respectively; and Northern Cape each accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 28 December 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 28 December 2021 New cases on 29 December 2021 Total cases for 29 December 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 323959 -3 323956 950 324906 9.5 Free State 187810 0 187810 486 188296 5.5 Gauteng 1128285 2 1128287 1859 1130146 32.9 KwaZulu-Natal 603486 0 603486 2522 606008 17.6 Limpopo 140401 -1 140400 344 140744 4.1 Mpumalanga 175599 0 175599 364 175963 5.1 North West 178007 0 178007 341 178348 5.2 Northern Cape 101188 0 101188 193 101381 3.0 Western Cape 585799 2 585801 1961 587762 17.1 Total 3424534 0 3424534 9020 3433554 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 26.0% which is higher than yesterday (23.6%). The 7-day average is 26.1% today, which is lower than yesterday (26.8%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.



For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 458 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 215292 37926 3260 Public 407 254805 58504 5778 TOTAL 666 470097 96430 9038

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

