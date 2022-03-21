NICD Reports 889 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 889 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,704,218. This increase represents a 5.4% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 2 deaths and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,881 to date.
23,585,561 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,819,649
|54.4%
|10,762
|65.5%
|Public
|10,765,912
|45.6%
|5,674
|34.5%
|Total
|23,585,561
|100.0%
|16,436
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (39%), followed by Western Cape (28%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 18%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 4% respectively. Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 2% respectively; and Limpopo & Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 19 March 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 19 March 2022
|Incident infections for 20 March 2022
|Possible reinfections for 20 March 2022
|New cases on 20 March 2022
|Total cases for 20 March 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|344,479
|0
|344,479
|16
|1
|17
|344,496
|9.3
|Free State
|201,924
|0
|201,924
|17
|1
|18
|201,942
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,203,388
|0
|1,203,388
|301
|48
|349
|1,203,737
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|657,275
|0
|657,275
|140
|22
|162
|657,437
|17.7
|Limpopo
|155,501
|0
|155,501
|4
|1
|5
|155,506
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|192,742
|0
|192,742
|34
|5
|39
|192,781
|5.2
|North West
|192,392
|0
|192,392
|36
|3
|39
|192,431
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|108,749
|0
|108,749
|7
|1
|8
|108,757
|2.9
|Western Cape
|646,879
|0
|646,879
|227
|25
|252
|647,131
|17.5
|Total
|3,703,329
|0
|3,703,329
|782
|107
|889
|3,704,218
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.4%, which is higher than yesterday (5.0%). The 7-day average is 5.5% today, which is the same as yesterday (5.5%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 12 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|231,667
|39,349
|806
|Public
|407
|278,490
|62,124
|1222
|TOTAL
|666
|510,157
|101,473
|2,028
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
NICD Reports 1 287 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Ferrari’s Leclerc Takes First Pole Of The F1 Season
1 558 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA
Mkhwebane Given 10 days To Defend Herself Against Suspension
UDM Joins State Of Disaster Court Action
War In Ukraine Could’ve Been Avoided – Ramaphosa
1 682 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA
Kulula And BA Back In The Skies
Proposed COVID-19 Regulations Open For Comment
Positive Change Is Coming – Ramaphosa
Mbali Ntuli Announces Resignation From The DA
NICD Reports 1 980 New COVID-19 Cases In SA