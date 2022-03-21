NICD Reports 889 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 889 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,704,218. This increase represents a 5.4% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 2 deaths and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,881 to date.

23,585,561 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,819,649 54.4% 10,762 65.5% Public 10,765,912 45.6% 5,674 34.5% Total 23,585,561 100.0% 16,436 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (39%), followed by Western Cape (28%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 18%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 4% respectively. Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 2% respectively; and Limpopo & Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 19 March 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 19 March 2022 Incident infections for 20 March 2022 Possible reinfections for 20 March 2022 New cases on 20 March 2022 Total cases for 20 March 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 344,479 0 344,479 16 1 17 344,496 9.3 Free State 201,924 0 201,924 17 1 18 201,942 5.5 Gauteng 1,203,388 0 1,203,388 301 48 349 1,203,737 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 657,275 0 657,275 140 22 162 657,437 17.7 Limpopo 155,501 0 155,501 4 1 5 155,506 4.2 Mpumalanga 192,742 0 192,742 34 5 39 192,781 5.2 North West 192,392 0 192,392 36 3 39 192,431 5.2 Northern Cape 108,749 0 108,749 7 1 8 108,757 2.9 Western Cape 646,879 0 646,879 227 25 252 647,131 17.5 Total 3,703,329 0 3,703,329 782 107 889 3,704,218 100.0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.4%, which is higher than yesterday (5.0%). The 7-day average is 5.5% today, which is the same as yesterday (5.5%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 12 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 231,667 39,349 806 Public 407 278,490 62,124 1222 TOTAL 666 510,157 101,473 2,028



VACCINE UPDATE

